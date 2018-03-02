A member of the European Parliament has written to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson‚ saying he needs to "mediate" with South African officials following the National Assembly's passing of a motion to investigate land expropriation without compensation.

Janice Atkinson‚ who represents the right-wing and pro-Brexit Europe of Nations and Freedom Group - the smallest party represented in the European Parliament - wrote the letter on February 27‚ the same day that the EFF-sponsored motion to consider a constitutional change regarding land expropriation was overwhelmingly passed. She said she was a regular visitor to South Africa‚ and had followed the country's "troubled history for years".

She also took aim at Julius Malema‚ who sponsored the motion.