Ngcukaitobi quoted from his book titled The Land Is Ours‚ which was launched at Constitution Hill on Thursday‚ to explain how black people lost their land in South Africa. He said the colonial wars of conquest in the late 19th century largely accounted for the loss of land by Africans in the Cape‚ Transvaal‚ Orange Free State and Natal colonies.

Once the wars were over‚ the role of the law began.

“The most notorious piece of legislation was the Natives Land Act of 1913. Its key features were that blacks were prohibited from living in certain areas‚ not designated as native reserves. Blacks could also not acquire land in their own names‚ outside the native reserves. Another main piece of legislation was the Group Areas Act‚ 1966 which established three groups for the purposes of the Act: white‚ Bantu and coloured groups.

“The Act prohibited the acquisition of immovable property by ‘Bantus’ in a controlled area‚ and placed restrictions on the occupation of land by ‘Bantus’ in certain controlled area. These statutes were brutally enforced through the police and members of the security forces‚” he said. Ngcukaitobi said the laws led to the creation of native reserves which were the same as the areas which were known as bantustans.

“Blacks to date‚ are still concentrated in former native reserves. The majority of those who live in the cities are lower paid workers.” Since the beginning of democracy‚ government has tried‚ unsuccessfully‚ to change the spatial apartheid designs.

“There is a raft of laws passed to give effect to section 25 of the Constitution‚ including the Extension of Security of Tenure Act‚ which protects farmworkers‚ the Restitution of Land Rights Act‚ which enables people who can prove claims of dispossession on racial grounds after 19 June 1913‚ and the Labour Tenants Act of 1996‚ which protects labour tenants and enables them to upgrade their labour tenancy status to owners.