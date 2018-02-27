National Assembly adopts EFF motion on land expropriation

The EFF proposed that an ad hoc committee be established to review and amend Section 25 of the Constitution to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest‚ without compensation.

Section 25 of the Constitution – known as the property clause - states the government must make laws and take other steps to help people or communities to get land to live on‚ and to claim back land if they lost it after 1913 and because of an apartheid law.

In March last year‚ a similar motion brought by the EFF was defeated by 261 votes to 33. Two MPs abstained. The ANC said at the time it did not agree with any form of land expropriation without compensation.