South Africa

Mountain fires brought under control on Cape peninsula

02 March 2018 - 17:38 By Bobby Jordan
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Theo Layne said the road had been reopened.
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Theo Layne said the road had been reopened.
Image: @wo_fire via Twitter

A fire that started on Wednesday inside Cape Point nature reserve was brought under control after burning about 1‚200 hectares of fynbos.

Working on Fire spokesman Lauren Howard said none of the park’s accommodation facilities had been damaged.

“There are occasional flare-ups but it is under control‚” Howard said.

Philip Kgosana Drive in Cape Town was closed for several hours on Friday when a vegetation fire broke out on Table Mountain just above the road.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Theo Layne said the road had been reopened in both directions by late in the afternoon.

The crews of three firefighting vehicles were still on the scene to deal with hot spots‚ he said.

READ MORE:

Fire-fighters en route to wildfire on Cape Point

Fire-fighters were rushing to the scene of a large wildfire inside Cape Point nature reserve late on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Expropriation ‘could trigger economic upheaval’. But will it? South Africa
  2. Mountain fires brought under control on Cape peninsula South Africa
  3. Cape Town dump produces first gas‚ with electricity in the pipeline Sci-Tech
  4. Family devastated after lioness kills woman South Africa
  5. Share your views on Times Select and you could win a Canon camera pack South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X