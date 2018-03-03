Road accidents claimed the lives of four people on Saturday morning in various parts of the Eastern Cape.

Three people died when the taxi they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a Translux bus outside Aberdeen. The taxi was travelling from the Western Cape. Two males and one female died‚ while 11 others were rushed to Beaufort West hospital in a stable condition.

In another accident in Mqanduli‚ one person was killed and four others sustained injuries when the bakkie they were travelling in overturned near Upper Ngqwarha. The identity of the deceased had not been established at the time of writing.