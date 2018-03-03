Four dead in Eastern Cape accidents
Road accidents claimed the lives of four people on Saturday morning in various parts of the Eastern Cape.
Three people died when the taxi they were travelling in overturned after colliding with a Translux bus outside Aberdeen. The taxi was travelling from the Western Cape. Two males and one female died‚ while 11 others were rushed to Beaufort West hospital in a stable condition.
In another accident in Mqanduli‚ one person was killed and four others sustained injuries when the bakkie they were travelling in overturned near Upper Ngqwarha. The identity of the deceased had not been established at the time of writing.
Another vehicle overturned while travelling in Sterkspruit‚ but no fatalities were reported.
Department of health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo appealed to road users to practise extra caution on the roads.
"Early morning accidents are mainly caused by fatigue and/or are alcohol-related. We plead with drivers to plan trips thoroughly and avoid drinking and driving. If we practise good behaviour on the roads we can minimise the number of accidents we witness."
