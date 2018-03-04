South Africa

Motorcyclist killed in accident with SUV

04 March 2018 - 12:15 By Timeslive
Accident between motorcycle and SUV on Main Road in Irene‚ Centurion.
Accident between motorcycle and SUV on Main Road in Irene‚ Centurion.
Image: @ER24EMS via Twitter

A motorcyclist‚ believed to be in his 60s‚ was killed in a collision with SUV on Main Road in Irene‚ Centurion‚ on Saturday afternoon.

“ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the SUV parked in a residence driveway. A wrecked motorbike was found lying behind the SUV.

“Paramedics assessed the driver of the motorbike and found that the man had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life.

"Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“The driver of the SUV was assessed and found to have escaped injury‚” he added.

Most read

  1. No need to panic over parliamentary process on land reform - Sisulu South Africa
  2. MDC T factions clash in Zimbabwean city of Buluwayo Africa
  3. Don't panic if you have eaten Enterprise polony South Africa
  4. Enterprise polony identified as source of listeria outbreak South Africa
  5. Motorcyclist killed in accident with SUV South Africa

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice
X