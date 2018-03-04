Western Cape police have made a breakthrough in two robbery cases that have taken place in the Wolfgat nature reserve over the past month with the arrest of a 35-year-old man.

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said on Sunday that more arrests were expected.

The suspect is expected to appear in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s court on Monday.

He faces charges of robbery.

“Police are still urging the visitors to the nature reserve to remain vigilant and exercise caution at all times‚” Van Wyk said.

In one of the cases‚ on February 23‚ while taking photographs‚ a visitor to the Wolfgat nature reserve was robbed of her bag containing a cellphone‚ cash and bag valued at about R8‚100.

In another incident on February 26‚ a visitor who was also taking photographs at the time‚ was approached by two males who robbed him of his digital camera valued at about R8‚000.