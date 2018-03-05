The authors call for South Africa's energy plan to be in the best interests of all South Africans.

Bobby Peek‚ groundWork director‚ said what was clearly evident from scientists was that renewable energy was far cheaper than coal-fired power stations and easier to manage.

"We wrote to Radebe to say to him that what we need in South Africa is cheap and affordable energy‚ which is healthy and clean‚ in order to service our constitutional commitments in creating a safe environment for all."

He said they firmly believed that it was possible to get Eskom to move completely to renewable energy.

"We have highlighted our concerns with the IRP to Radebe and called for an urgent meeting with him. We believe that if you have decentralised‚ municipal-led renewable energy products‚ you will have enough energy supplies at a local level to reach all South Africans‚ which at this stage is not happening."

Peek said Kusile and the Medupi power station were initially set to each cost R30-billion to build‚ but were now sitting at around at least R180-billion each.

"If we shift to renewable energy‚ government can greatly reduce the amount of money it spends on energy." He said what needed to be recognised was that the end of coal‚ which was in sight‚ would be brutal and violent‚ with workers and communities set to be the biggest losers.

"It's definitely not going to be the likes of Glencore‚ Exxaro and the Guptas who will lose out. We as a country will be left with unemployment‚ a poisoned environment and unhealthy people.

"We are very aware that we have to talk to workers and unions to say how we are going to respond to the end of coal which is coming as it is no longer financially feasible. The need to adapt to the change from coal is coming. The minister needs to jump on this change and get ahead of the curve as the coal train is starting to derail."