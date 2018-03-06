Horror as robbers attack athlete with chainsaw in Durban
South African triathlete‚ Mhlengi Gwala‚ was attacked by chainsaw-wielding robbers while training in Durban on Tuesday‚ a friend has revealed.
The 27-year-old Chesterville athlete was hauled into a bushy area near the University of KwaZulu-Natal‚ where three men allegedly attempted to hack his leg with a chainsaw.
Fellow triathlete Henri Schoeman shared the shocking crime on his official Twitter account.
A friend of mine, cycling in the Durban area was robbed by three people this morning, Then they attempted to saw off both legs with a chainsaw. Blade too blunt and only got half way through one and started on the other. Absolutely disgusting! How safe are we on SA roads?— Henri Schoeman (@H_Schoeman) March 6, 2018
He extended his support to Gwala‚ "in his operation and road to recovery".
"We all stand behind you and support you as we need to make cycling safer on the roads in South Africa!‚" said Schoeman.
The sporting fraternity was shocked by the news.
Donovan Geldenhuys commented‚ "Utterly disgusting! @MhlengiGwala is a true gentleman‚ I can’t even imagine this happening‚ it’s sickening! Praying for him to heal up quick."
Thinking and praying for Mhlengi Gwala who was attacked by three people while out riding this morning.— Greg Stedman (@GregStedman) March 6, 2018
Attackers took a chain saw to his leg! 😡 He has suffered severe injury to his calf and tibia. #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/6hCy7dClQR
Dennis Jackson‚ director of the Elite Athlete Development programme - which Gwala is a part of - said the motive for the attack remained a mystery.
“We have spoken with Mhlengi. He is in hospital‚ in the trauma unit of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital‚ awaiting transfer to another hospital.
“Our sports doctor has spoken to him. He is conscious.”
Jackson said the circumstances around the attack seemed “really bizarre”.
“I haven’t quite got to grips with exactly what happened. It seems like they pulled him into a bush while he was on a training ride. They had a chainsaw and went for one of his legs‚ which is the concerning part.
”We don’t yet know how far they went in‚ whether they were trying to cut it off‚ or what the circumstances are. All we know is that Mhlengi is alive‚ he is talking and that he is under medical care.
“We don’t have the whole story as yet."
Jackson said it was unclear why they attackers suddenly stopped and left.
"Mhlengi doesn’t know why they left. He dragged himself out of the bush onto the road and a private security car picked him up and took him to the nearest hospital. From what we understand‚ he is in a cast. What the damage to his leg is‚ we will know in the next few days I guess‚” Jackson added.
Gwala‚ who has been part of the programme for four years‚ has represented South Africa twice in international triathlons.
Jackson said he would miss the South African Triathlon Champs in Bloemfontein in two weeks’ time.
