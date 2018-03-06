Horror as robbers attack athlete with chainsaw in Durban

Dennis Jackson‚ director of the Elite Athlete Development programme - which Gwala is a part of - said the motive for the attack remained a mystery.

“We have spoken with Mhlengi. He is in hospital‚ in the trauma unit of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital‚ awaiting transfer to another hospital.

“Our sports doctor has spoken to him. He is conscious.”

Jackson said the circumstances around the attack seemed “really bizarre”.

“I haven’t quite got to grips with exactly what happened. It seems like they pulled him into a bush while he was on a training ride. They had a chainsaw and went for one of his legs‚ which is the concerning part.

”We don’t yet know how far they went in‚ whether they were trying to cut it off‚ or what the circumstances are. All we know is that Mhlengi is alive‚ he is talking and that he is under medical care.

“We don’t have the whole story as yet."

Jackson said it was unclear why they attackers suddenly stopped and left.

"Mhlengi doesn’t know why they left. He dragged himself out of the bush onto the road and a private security car picked him up and took him to the nearest hospital. From what we understand‚ he is in a cast. What the damage to his leg is‚ we will know in the next few days I guess‚” Jackson added.

Gwala‚ who has been part of the programme for four years‚ has represented South Africa twice in international triathlons.

Jackson said he would miss the South African Triathlon Champs in Bloemfontein in two weeks’ time.