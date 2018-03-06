Bozwana’s attackers overtook his car at ‘high speed’ after shooting

Murdered North West tycoon Wandile Bozwana’s girlfriend and business partner has told the High Court in Pretoria that the BMW M3 whose occupants shot at their car overtook her at a high speed as she drove off to seek help after the shooting.

Mpho Baloyi testified on Tuesday that they had not seen the BMW anywhere until they had stopped at the Garfontein off-ramp from the N1 when a man jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire on their car.

She said after the shooting she drove off and skipped the red robot‚ driving at a high speed to seek help.

“I was already afraid…the robot that we skipped was at the off-ramp where we got shot at‚” Baloyi said.

She agreed that the BMW is not visible in the footage of Garsfontein road where she was driving after the shooting‚ saying this could be because the BMW was travelling at a high speed.