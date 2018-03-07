Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has once again promised to fight tobacco companies by banning smoking in public places and ensuring cigarette boxes are plain unbranded packaging.

In 2013‚ Motsoaledi told The Times newspaper he would enforce plain packaging on cigarettes. Five years later‚ he made the same promise at a global anti-smoking conference which is held in Africa for the first time. The World Conference on Tobacco or Health kicked off on Wednesday.

"There should be no space for smoking at a public hospital‚" said the minister. Motsoaledi didn’t give any details as to how he would keep his promise‚ even when asked. He said that plans to make stricter legislation where “somewhere in government processes”.

He said the tobacco industry was fighting back after efforts across the world led to a ban on advertising in some countries‚ taxes on cigarettes increased and plain packaging of cigarettes legislated in some places.