Pupil who hit her teacher with a book facing disciplinary action

The Gauteng education department said on Friday it was investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident of learner misconduct in the wake of a viral video showing a learner throwing something at her teacher.

The video footage shows the learner throwing what appears to be an exercise book at a teacher in the classroom. The teacher walks out of the class while appearing to make a phone call after being hit by the book.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the said incident occurred at Three Rivers Secondary School in Sedibeng. We immediately dispatched officials to investigate this incident accordingly‚” department spokesman Steve Mabona said.

He said officials from the psychosocial support initiative had already started with the counselling process of all pupils and teachers on Friday morning.

He said the process to take the learner through a disciplinary hearing has started.

Mabona said the department had also offered counselling to the affected teacher through the employee wellness programme.

“We urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools; and implore parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment‚” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.