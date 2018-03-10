Gigaba making moves to revoke Ajay Gupta's permanent residency

The permanent residency of Ajay Gupta hangs in balance after home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba initiated a process to revoke it.

The Sunday Times can today reveal that Gigaba has instructed his director-general Mkuseli Apleni to investigate how Ajay obtained the residency permit and to seek legal advice about how to withdraw it.

Gigaba’s actions came a day after he met with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss his contradictory statements on the citizenship of Atul Gupta and inform him of his intention to act against Ajay.

Gigaba’s latest move is seen strategy to distance himself from the controversial family following a blunder during press conference on Tuesday when he claimed both Ajay and Atul were not citizens. Apleni has since clarified that Gigaba made an error as Atul was a citizen.

Gigaba’s spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete confirmed that he spoke to Ramaphosa about “the possibility of invoking Ajay’s permanent residency”.

“Since then he has instructed the DG to investigate the legal environment for that to happen,” he said.

The decision to revoke Ajay’s permanent residency comes as the Hawks have confirmed that he is a fugitive wanted on fraud and corruption charges in relation to the attempted bribery of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas in 2015.

Read the full story in the print edition of Sunday Times.