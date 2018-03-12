South Africa

Court dismisses Gupta-linked firms' application to keep relationship with Bank of Baroda

12 March 2018 - 10:44 By Nico Gous
A man walks past the Bank of Baroda headquarters in Mumbai, India. File photo.
A man walks past the Bank of Baroda headquarters in Mumbai, India. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

The urgent application by 20 Gupta-linked companies to prevent the Bank of Baroda from cutting its ties with them has been dismissed with costs.

Judge Ntendeya Mavundla read only one paragraph of the order on Monday morning in the High Court in Pretoria to say the application has been dismissed with costs.

The application started out on behalf of 20 Gupta-linked companies‚ but was reduced to 19. On March 1 it was reduced to 13‚ because six of the applicants are in business rescue.

Nedbank informed Baroda at the end of January that it would be cutting ties with the bank within three months. Baroda in turn said it would not accept any deposits into Baroda accounts from March 1‚ because it wanted to wind down its affairs before the end of its agreement with Nedbank.

Baroda has a correspondent banking relationship with Nedbank in South Africa. This means Baroda relies on Nedbank to clear its transactions and service its customers.

Court thaws R180m Estina money, Atul Gupta’s R10m

The Guptas have won round one in the state's first state capture court case.
Business
2 days ago

Its customers include Gupta-linked companies Sahara Computers‚ VR Laser‚ Koornfontein Mines‚ Oakbay Investments‚ Oakbay Resources & Energy‚ Optimum Coal Mines‚ Shiva Uranium and Tegeta.

Baroda informed the Gupta-linked companies on July 6 last year that it was ending its relationship with them. The Gupta-linked companies were suspected of artificially creating the urgency of their application by not finding another bank and relying on a judgment that Judge Tati Makgoka had delivered in October last year.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Criminal case opened against Bank of Baroda

A criminal complaint involving allegations of money laundering and corruption was opened against the Bank of Baroda on Thursday by the Democratic ...
Business
4 days ago

Gupta lawyer vows to expose State's ‘farcical’ case to freeze R250m

The Asset Forfeiture Unit is preparing to launch a second legal attack to freeze R250-million which it says is the proceeds of crime linked to the ...
News
3 days ago

Canadian bank in court to ground Gupta jet

The Canadian bank that lent the Guptas $41m to buy their Bombardier jet want to urgently get their hands on the plane‚ saying they fear it could be ...
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Duo accused of beating 4-year old sees bail revoked South Africa
  2. India forest fires kill 9 hikers, injure 18 others World
  3. No survivors in Turkish private plane crash World
  4. Fix the foundation phase‚ urges Metcalfe South Africa
  5. Several injured as fire extinguisher explodes on bus South Africa

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma attends awards ceremony in Durban
The Guptas’ week that was
X