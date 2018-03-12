South Africa

Hawks to demolish a brothel in Klerksdorp

12 March 2018 - 07:24 By KGAUGELO MASWENENG
Twenty-six women and girls rescued from a brothel in Klerksdorp.
Image: Arrive Alive via Twitter

The North Gauteng High Court has granted the Hawks a forfeiture order to demolish a brothel in Klerksdorp‚ North West.

About 26 women and girls from different parts of the country were rescued at the brothel in 16 December 2016.

“The property was raided twice by the Hawks‚ first in 2016 when twenty-six women and girls were rescued from the property‚ and again in 2017‚ when 34 women were rescued. During the raids‚ two Nigerian nationals were arrested for human trafficking and drugs and money was seized‚” said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso of the Hawks.

The preparations for the demolition are under way. The Hawks Provincial Head Major‚ General Linda Mbana‚ welcomed the forfeiture order and the news of the demolition of the property.

“After a lot of hard work by the Hawks‚ the AFU and the NPA‚ the forfeiture order has finally come to fruition. We hope that the demolition of this property will give the community of Pienaarsdorp hope‚” Mbana said.

