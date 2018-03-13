"The rumours on social media that my client has pending cases including one of sexual assault against him are devoid of all truth. My client emphatically denies that he has ever done anything [other] than love his baby.

"The matter is currently sub judice but the full truth behind the allegations will emerge in due course‚" Durban attorney Kelvin Walker told TimesLIVE.

Walker said when his client found out that his child was hospitalised following the brutal beating‚ he had to search for her as she was admitted under a false name and surname.

"My client was naturally most upset with his wife‚ the police and Child Welfare had not advised him."

Walker said the Phoenix man was in a custody battle following a separation from the child's mother in October 2016.

"Although he entered into an interim parenting plan with the child’s mother in July 2017 in terms of which my client was entitled to access on alternate weekends‚ my client has been denied access to the minor child since September 1 2017‚" he said.

The father has since visited the child daily since February 25.

Walker said his client has not watched the entire video clip of the assault‚ which the child's mother's boyfriend had allegedly filmed.