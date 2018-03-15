South Africa

'They belong in hell': Mentor unfazed as Butt kicks back at ‘crook’ claims

15 March 2018 - 06:19 By Graeme Hosken
Vytjie Mentor. File photo.
Vytjie Mentor. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

Former MP Vytjie Mentor is facing a R5-million defamation lawsuit by a Pakistani businessman she labelled a “crook that entered our country illegally and operates just like the Guptas”.

Imran Butt‚ through his lawyers at BDK Attorneys‚ has demanded that Mentor stop her social media onslaught against him‚ where she alleges‚ among other things‚ that he is in the country illegally and sells South African citizenships to other illegal immigrants.

Mentor — a fierce anti-corruption fighter — said Butt and his lawyers should “go and jump”.

“They think they can intimidate me. They belong in hell. We can meet in court. I am running a campaign to save our country from crooks like him.”

On March 2 Mentor fired her first salvo with a Facebook post and images of Butt’s Instagram account, claiming that he was receiving protection from high-profile ANC politicians.

For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select. 

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Departure of Sars boss Tom Moyane 'imminent' Business
  2. Court orders Japan government to pay new Fukushima damages World
  3. Concern over sexual assault allegations at Soweto primary school South Africa
  4. After-school swim ends in tragedy for Durban teen South Africa
  5. Australia considers fast-tracking visas for 'persecuted' white South African ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X