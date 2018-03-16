Church youth leader refused bail on fresh online sex charges

A Cape Town church youth leader accused of sexually preying on scores of teenage boys online was refused bail on Friday.

The 27-year-old man appeared in Bellville Magistrate’s Court charged with contravening the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act‚ which governs cyber crime.

The prosecutor opposed bail and the man was remanded in custody until March 27.

He has already made several appearances at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court since his first arrest in September 2017 and is due to appear again in April.

Police said the new charge covered “similar offences”. Prosecutors are expected to combine the two cases before the trial.