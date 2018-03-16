Prominent Durban jeweller Imran Randeree is fighting for his life in a city hospital after he was badly wounded during a home invasion - which claimed the life of his elderly mother-in-law.

It is understood that a group of men stormed the Randeree home in Duncan Place‚ Westville‚ on Thursday night‚ forcing security gates off their hinges. Sources with knowledge of the incident‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that the body of a woman was found in a passageway.

“She sustained one gunshot wound‚” the source said.

She has been identified as Rookaya Dhooma-Desai.

Randeree was shot several times.

He was found lying in a pool of blood outside the house.

“Paramedics were working on him and they took him to hospital by ambulance‚” the source said. As’ad Patel of the Westville Community Policing Forum said that Randeree had attempted to fight off the men.

“In the struggle he was shot . . . all services attended the scene‚” he said.

Police spokespeople were not available for comment at the time of publishing.