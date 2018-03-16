#ZumaCharges: Mzansi has zero chill
Just moments after National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday that 16 charges would be reinstated against former president Jacob Zuma, Mzansi was ready for action.
"I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr.Zuma on the charges listed on the indictment," said Abrahams
The charges relate to a R30-billion government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were dropped by the NPA before Zuma ran for president in 2009. Zuma, who was the then deputy president, was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaik - his former financial adviser.
The landmark decision has seen #ZumaCharges, #ShaunAbrahams and #Jacob Zuma jump to the top of the trends list on Twitter.
Mzansi jumped onto the social media site to voice its opinion over the decision.
And, of course, former president Thabo Mbeki, EFF leader Julius Malema and randelas were thrown into the mix.
Someone accused with 16 Fraud, Corruption and Racketeering Charges has held the highest Office in South Africa for two terms #ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/j1WG74ZvK9— Mandulo Hlakula (@Hlakulao) March 16, 2018
Every dog has its own day let the might of the law take its own cause,we said it his day will come no more giggling the reality now sink in,the ANC mass choir that used to defend him Parliament are no more,now lets see how strong is our justice system #ZumaCharges— #IG:NotCaptured🇿🇦 (@Vusi_ZA_GP) March 16, 2018
in politics you are only powerful based on the power you have , a speedy trial is all thata needed to get this over and done with #ZumaCharges— Buyile (@BQ_Lavita) March 16, 2018
Somewhere in South Africa Malema is still twerking #ZumaCharges— Vuyelwa (@vuyelwachabs) March 16, 2018
I wouldn't mind being #ZumaCharges attorney now.... Thinking out loud. Kaching, Let the money roll...😅💃— Kira_Cader (@Kira_cader) March 16, 2018
Zuma's kids are starting to treat him like a step father, first it was Malusi and now #ShaunAbrahams #ZumaCharges— Kennildinho (@THABELOMUDAU5) March 16, 2018
#ShaunAbrahams #ZumaCharges pic.twitter.com/dyzMXX7RFl— SA_BLACK TWITTA (@_BlackTwittaSA) March 16, 2018