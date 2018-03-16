South Africa

#ZumaCharges: Mzansi has zero chill

16 March 2018 - 16:17 By Jessica Levitt
Mzansi has spoken about the decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.
Mzansi has spoken about the decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: PIETER BAUERMEISTER / AFP

Just moments after National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday that 16 charges would be reinstated against former president Jacob Zuma, Mzansi was ready for action.

"I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr.Zuma on the charges listed on the indictment," said Abrahams

The charges relate to a R30-billion government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were dropped by the NPA before Zuma ran for president in 2009. Zuma, who was the then deputy president, was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaik - his former financial adviser.

The landmark decision has seen #ZumaCharges, #ShaunAbrahams and #Jacob Zuma jump to the top of the trends list on Twitter.

Mzansi jumped onto the social media site to voice its opinion over the decision.

And, of course, former president Thabo Mbeki, EFF leader Julius Malema and randelas were thrown into the mix.

Most read

  1. No pulling wool over eyes of cops in Kuruman South Africa
  2. #ZumaCharges: Mzansi has zero chill South Africa
  3. Convicted racist Momberg admits what she did was wrong‚ recording reveals South Africa
  4. BREAKING | Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted - NPA boss Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. WATCH LIVE | NPA boss announces decision on whether to charge Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
X