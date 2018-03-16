ZumaCharges: Mzansi has zero chill

"I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr.Zuma on the charges listed on the indictment," said Abrahams

The charges relate to a R30-billion government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were dropped by the NPA before Zuma ran for president in 2009. Zuma, who was the then deputy president, was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaik - his former financial adviser.

The landmark decision has seen #ZumaCharges, #ShaunAbrahams and #Jacob Zuma jump to the top of the trends list on Twitter.

Mzansi jumped onto the social media site to voice its opinion over the decision.

And, of course, former president Thabo Mbeki, EFF leader Julius Malema and randelas were thrown into the mix.