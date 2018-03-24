South Africa

Woman and two hitmen she hired to kill her husband given life sentences

24 March 2018 - 14:31 By Timeslive
Court sentences woman and hitmen to life in jail.
Image: Thinkstock

Zimkhitha Tetyana‚ 45‚ Lwando Ramba and Yandisa Tunce‚ 29‚ were found guilty of murdering Mlamli Tetyana‚ 52‚ on the evening of June 2‚ 2016.

The victim died from multiple stab wounds all over his body at his home in at Mabheleni Location‚ Candu Village‚ Dutywa.

“Both Lwando Ramba and Yandisa Tunce were hired by the Zimkhitha Tetyana to murder her husband. There was a misunderstanding between the wife and the deceased which led to the wife to hire the two accused‚” Eastern Cape police said. 

