South Africa

Woman collapses and dies at SABC’s Durban office

24 March 2018 - 16:38 By Timeslive
It said the woman was visiting the SABC office when she collapsed in the reception area.
It said the woman was visiting the SABC office when she collapsed in the reception area.
Image: Google Maps

A 39-year-old woman collapsed and died at the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s office in Durban on Saturday morning‚ the public broadcaster said.

It said the woman was visiting the SABC office when she collapsed in the reception area.

“The SABC staff members called the ambulance‚ paramedics and the police. The woman was certified dead due to natural causes at around 11.30am by the paramedics‚” public broadcaster said in a statement.

It said the police had notified the woman’s family about her death.

“The matter is now in the hands of the law enforcement agencies.”

The woman's name was not released.

Most read

  1. Call to nationalise private schools South Africa
  2. Gang boss ‘Donkie’ Booysen survives yet another attempt on his life South Africa
  3. Sydney goes dark as global Earth Hour climate campaign kicks off Sci-Tech
  4. Woman collapses and dies at SABC’s Durban office South Africa
  5. Magnitude 6.3 quake hits near Papua New Guinea - USGS World

Latest Videos

Heavy flooding hits Centurion
From chicken feathers to shampoo
X