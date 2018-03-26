A 35-year-old Limpopo woman is in custody after she was caught on video beating her five-year-old son with a wooden stick for losing his school shoes.

The public beating took place last week in Matlala.

The child was taken to hospital for medical treatment before being admitted to a place of safety‚ said Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

In the footage‚ the woman can be heard shouting at her son in Sepedi while children are watching. Elderly community members are passing by‚ pleading with her to not make a scene or “kill” the child.

She continues to whip him while he kicks frantically and falls to the ground.

“You’re sorry? What will you wear to school tomorrow? Show me your shoes. You can’t lose your shoes. Do you want to die or give me the shoes?” the mother yelled.

The police have condemned the abuse shown in the video.

The suspect has since appeared briefly before the Matlala Magistrate's Court on a charge of child abuse and assault GBH.

She will reappear in court this week for a formal bail application‚ said Ngoepe.