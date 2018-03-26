Prophet Bushiri a 'guest speaker', not responsible for hefty fee to attend conference
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has clarified that he is not responsible for the hefty fee being charged to attend a conference on wealth creation taking place in Midrand in April.
Ephraim Nyondo‚ communications director for Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI)‚ said on Monday that the prophet was a guest speaker.
“We would like to underline here that Dr Bushiri‚ who is the president of SBI‚ was only invited‚ as a entrepreneur‚ to speak at this event. Things‚ in terms of fees and other logistics‚ are neither in control of our hands nor SBI. Organisers of the event are the ones responsible for that‚” said Nyondo.
TimesLIVE‚ reported earlier that people from across the continent were expected to gather at Gallagher Estate in Midrand for the Power to Create Wealth Conference.
The event takes place on April 14 and features Apostle Nick Magola‚ Prophet Shepherd Bushiri‚ and Emeritus Prophet Uebert Angel.
Bushiri is the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) which draws thousands of people to the Pretoria Showgrounds every Sunday.
Angel is a Zimbabwean-born preacher who is now based in the UK. He is the founder of The Good News Church.
Magola is the founder of the King of Kings International Ministry which is based in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ and is the host of the business conference.
Meeting these men of God will not come cheap. General access tickets will cost R3‚500 per person while a VIP ticket is priced at R5‚500.
Conference host Magola explained why people will have to pay dearly to attend the conference.
“This event is a platform to teach just as one would attend Bible college or go to university and study theology. College students seeking knowledge in biblical principles cannot request a fee waiver because the gospel is free. However‚ if one were charged membership fees to attend church services‚ that would be a clear violation of biblical teaching in Matthew 28:19-20. The emphasis here is on the fact that it is a business conference and not a church service ... it is our prayer that your readers will come and soon be able to share their testimony‚” said Magola.