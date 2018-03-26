Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has clarified that he is not responsible for the hefty fee being charged to attend a conference on wealth creation taking place in Midrand in April.

Ephraim Nyondo‚ communications director for Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI)‚ said on Monday that the prophet was a guest speaker.

“We would like to underline here that Dr Bushiri‚ who is the president of SBI‚ was only invited‚ as a entrepreneur‚ to speak at this event. Things‚ in terms of fees and other logistics‚ are neither in control of our hands nor SBI. Organisers of the event are the ones responsible for that‚” said Nyondo.