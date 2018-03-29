The department of labour has halted construction at a building site in Jacobs in Durban‚ where three men were killed by a falling slab of concrete on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday‚ the department said that a prohibition notice had been issued.

“The prohibition notice effectively stops any further construction work being undertaken at the site until the department of labour has completed its investigation.”

The prohibition notice may be lifted or amended once the inspection team concludes that the site is safe. DL Construction director Devon Lotter‚ whose company was overseeing the erection of the structure‚ was not immediately available for comment.