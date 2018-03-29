Twitter trolls Ace Magashule 'lavish' bash

Outgoing Free State premier Ace Magashule’s lavish bash has received a major backlash from Twitter users.

The Free State government reportedly threw a farewell party for Magashule at the Free State rugby stadium at a cost of R20 million.

The Twitterati trolled Magashule and even took a swipe at the food served to members of the public in attendance‚ which included a breakfast of two bread rolls and a drumstick.