Twitter trolls Ace Magashule 'lavish' bash

29 March 2018 - 12:51 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: Masi Losi

Outgoing Free State premier Ace Magashule’s lavish bash has received a major backlash from Twitter users.

The Free State government reportedly threw a farewell party for Magashule at the Free State rugby stadium at a cost of R20 million.

The Twitterati trolled Magashule and even took a swipe at the food served to members of the public in attendance‚ which included a breakfast of two bread rolls and a drumstick.

