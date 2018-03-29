New crime intelligence boss is squeaky clean… his bosses say
Newly appointed crime intelligence boss Anthony Jacobs has been vetted and is clean of any criminal record or scandal‚ Police Minister Bheki Cele and national SAPS Commissioner‚ General Kehla Sitole‚ said on Thursday.
Sitole said Jacobs had been screened and evaluated‚ and been granted security clearance.
He quashed reports that he had called on other police officers to withdraw complaints against him in order to set him up for this position.
“I think he is clean and I never called for anyone to clean him up‚” Sitole said.
Jacobs takes over a position which has been riddled with controversy.
Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli‚ who had a long-standing suspension of seven years from the police force‚ was finally sacked earlier this year. Mdluli is currently on trial in the Johannesburg High Court‚ where he is to face allegations that he was behind the 1999 kidnapping and assault of a man who was having an affair with his customary wife.
The man‚ Oupa Ramogibe‚ was later shot dead.
Mdluli had also weathered numerous allegations of fraud and corruption and had been on paid leave for the seven years‚ costing the taxpayers about R10-million.
Acting head of crime intelligence‚ Major General Pat Mokushane was removed from the position late last year following a row of his security clearance.
The then police commissioner Lesetja Mothiba later told the portfolio committee on police that Mokushane had not been vetted and was being proved for allegedly appointing his wife as his personal assistant.
Earlier this year‚ former police minister Fikile Mbalula had expressed concern over the post of the head of crime intelligence‚ saying the post had seen 12 acting divisional commissioners in the past five years.
Apart from Jacobs‚ Cele on Thursday announced three other key appointments.
One was that of Major-General Moeketsi Sempe‚ who has been appointed as the provincial commissioner of the Free State. Sempe has served as the deputy provincial commissioner of police in the province.
Major General Tebello Constance Mosikili was appointed as the head of the detective services‚ while Major General Samson Shitlabane was appointed as the divisional commissioner of protection and security services.
Commenting on the appointments‚ Cele said: “When you see their CVs‚ you will smile.”
He stressed that the SAPS was now recruiting people with proper qualifications‚ adding that gone were the days when people saw the police service as a place where one could simply apply “to try their luck”.
Their appointments were effective immediately.