Newly appointed crime intelligence boss Anthony Jacobs has been vetted and is clean of any criminal record or scandal‚ Police Minister Bheki Cele and national SAPS Commissioner‚ General Kehla Sitole‚ said on Thursday.

Sitole said Jacobs had been screened and evaluated‚ and been granted security clearance.

He quashed reports that he had called on other police officers to withdraw complaints against him in order to set him up for this position.

“I think he is clean and I never called for anyone to clean him up‚” Sitole said.

Jacobs takes over a position which has been riddled with controversy.