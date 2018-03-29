Cele announces new senior police appointments

Major-General Moeketsi Sempe has been appointed as the provincial commissioner of the Free State province.

Sempe’s appointment was announced by Police Minister Bheki Cele at the Police Training Academy on Thursday. Sempe has served as the deputy provincial commissioner of police in the province.

Other senior appointments announced by Cele included that of Major-General Anthony Jacobs as the head of Crime Intelligence.

Major-General Tebello Constance Mosikili was appointed as the head of the detective services while Major-General Samson Shitlabane was appointed as the divisional commissioner of Protection and Security Services.

Commenting on the appointments‚ Cele said “when you see their CVs‚ you will smile”. He stressed that the SA Police Service was now recruiting people with proper qualifications‚ adding that gone were the days when people saw the police service as a place where one could simply apply “to try their luck”. Their appointments are immediate.