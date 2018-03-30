Traffic officers treated inhumanely‚ says union

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has defended the traffic officers who were photographed in Mpumalanga sleeping on the side of the road with their weapons visible.

The Road Traffic Management Traffic Corporation (RTMC) slammed the officers for allegedly refusing to use accommodation booked for them.

"Twenty officers have intransigently refused to occupy rooms that were booked for them at Komatipoort in Mpumalanga‚ opting to sleep out in the open‚” the RMTC said in a statement on Friday. “Through their conduct‚ the officers have brought the corporation and the entire government into disrepute and undermined government efforts to improve safety on the roads over the Easter period.”