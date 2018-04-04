Pam Golding was hailed as a role model and inspiration for women as tributes poured in for the late property mogul on Wednesday.

Golding passed away at her home in Constantia‚ Cape Town‚ on Tuesday at the age of 90.

“It’s certainly no easy feat bottling the unique warmth‚ captivating personality and wit of one remarkable woman‚ whose vast array of social connections was only matched by her unusual determination‚” was the message posted on the official Pam Golding Property Group Facebook page. “But this almost mythical essence - this Pam magic - is our legacy. It has and always will be our heart.”