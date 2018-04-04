The 30-year-old fisherman had‚ his father insisted‚ been shot while running away from a security patrol‚ contracted to watch over thousands of hectares of lush sugarcane.

Magwaza‚ in relinquishing his bid for freedom while awaiting trial‚ would be housed in the Empangeni Prison ahead of his next appearance in May.

A group of protesters‚ all from the ward in which Xulu used to live‚ gathered outside the courtroom and celebrated that the guard would not be released.

This was in stark contrast to a raging community in the days after the shooting when they called for him to be handed over to them so that he could be dealt with outside a courtroom. Craig Hambury-King‚ chair of the eShowe-Entumeni Farmers’ Association‚ said that tensions in the region had all but settled.

“We have had a meeting with the Amakhosi and we are having another meeting in the near future so we can get to the root of grievances that people may have‚” he said.

“I wouldn’t say things are tense‚ people are aware of the situation but there is no friction‚” he added.