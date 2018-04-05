Traditional leaders in Burgersfort‚ Limpopo‚ have called on mining magnate Patrice Motsepe to provide security for local mineworkers in the wake of Monday’s petrol bomb attack on a bus in the area which left six mine workers dead.

Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack‚ which also left 28 miners injured.

The bus transporting the miners was leaving the Modikwa Platinum Mine in Driekop outside Burgersfort on Monday night when the attack occurred.

Speaking on behalf of seven traditional leaders in the region on Thursday‚ Chief Masea Mohlala pleaded with Motsepe to provide safety measures for his workers following the tragic incident.

Mohlala said they were very hurt by the incident.