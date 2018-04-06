Police are hopeful that a Randfontein man who was accidentally shot in the head by his eight-year-old granddaughter early on Tuesday morning will soon be able to tell his side of the story.

According to Randfontein SAPS station commander Brigadier Jacob Manamela‚ the man regained consciousness on Thursday and his statement could put to rest speculation about how the shooting occurred.

The victim of the shooting has not been identified‚ but it has been confirmed that he is 46 years old‚ in contrast to paramedics’ reports that he was an elderly man.

Manamela said police were yet to receive an official report from doctors at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital‚ where the man is being treated‚ but that they were extremely hopeful he would make a full recovery soon.

Previously ER24 reported that they had been summoned to the Helikon Park home where they found an elderly man in bed with a gunshot wound to the head. According to ER24’s Russel Meiring‚ the man was stabilised at the scene before being airlifted to hospital.