Momberg appeal bid 'fatally defective'‚ should be dismissed - State

State advocate Yusuf Baba says Momberg's leave to appeal application is "vague" and fails to establish what exactly her basis for appeal is.

Momberg arrived in court 13 of the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday without the cornrows she wore last week.

As she walked up from the stairs‚ a member of the Born Free Alliance shouted "racist" from the public gallery.

The 49-year-old was sentenced to an effective two years behind bars for four counts of crime injuria - impairing the dignity of black police officials by repeatedly using the k-word.