Momberg likely to miss deadline to file opposing papers in contempt application

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has not yet filed an answering affidavit in the contempt of court application launched by the Human Rights Commission for not complying with an Equality Court order.

Friday was the deadline for Momberg to file an affidavit stating reasons why she is opposing the application.

Momberg has failed to comply with an order made by the Equality Court in June last year‚ instructing her to pay damages of R100‚000 for using the k-word when addressing a police constable in 2016.

Momberg went on a racist rant shortly after being the victim of a smash-and-grab in Johannesburg. She hurled the k-word 48 times at police officers and 10111 operators who had tried to assist her following her ordeal. Her tirade was caught on camera and the video soon went viral.