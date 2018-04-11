Vicki Momberg’s lawyers will now supplement her leave to appeal notice - after the State slammed them for their "vague" and "fatally flawed" application.

The State and defence have agreed to a postponement of the case until next Wednesday.

Momberg remains behind bars.

Momberg arrived in court 13 of the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday without the cornrows she wore last week. This time‚ her hair was braided into a neat French plait.

In the dock‚ she was seen both smiling and appearing pensive.

She had metal chains on her ankles.

At the start of today's hearing‚ State advocate Yusuf Baba argued that Momberg’s leave to appeal application is “vague” and fails to establish what exactly her basis for appeal is.

The 49-year-old was sentenced to an effective two years behind bars for four counts of crime injuria - impairing the dignity of black police officials by repeatedly using the k-word.