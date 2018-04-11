South Africa

The message about Hani that I am at last beginning to hear

Tom Eaton Columnist
11 April 2018 - 09:00
THE OTHER SIDE OF THE FENCE: Protestors march through the streets after Chris Hani's assassination on April 14 1993.
Image: Gallo Images/Media24 Newspaper Archives

Twenty-five years ago‚ a high school history teacher named Pippa Visser got up to deliver an assembly devotion.

The school‚ my own‚ was rooted firmly in Baptist dogma and these short motivational speeches were usually something to be endured or‚ now and then‚ marvelled at as they segued clumsily from New Testament metaphors about rich men and camels to explaining why we shouldn’t smoke behind the bicycle shed.

When Miss Visser stood up and walked to the lectern‚ however‚ we knew we weren’t going to get camels.

That was partly because of who she was: a plain-talking academic whose wire-rimmed John Lennon spectacles and an unwillingness to suffer fools or cant hinted at a life of activism and possibly iconoclasm beyond the school gate.

But on this morning‚ it wasn’t just her personality that told us we were getting something different. It was her face.

