South Africa

More than 30 hurt as chicken firm's staff bus overturns in Cape Town

12 April 2018 - 09:03 By Petru Saal
Paramedics attend to injured workers after a County Fair staff bus that overturned in Cape Town on Thursday.
Image: City of Cape Town

More than 30 people were injured on Thursday morning when a company’s staff bus overturned after colliding with a bakkie in Cape Town.

The risk manager for frozen chicken company County Fair‚ Danie Ras‚ said five company staff needed medical attention on the scene of the crash‚ in Old Paarl Road near Bloekombos High School.

“No one was seriously injured. There were more than 50 people in the bus. Altogether we are looking at more than 30 injured staff members‚” Ras said.

He said the bus was transporting workers to a processing plant in Fisantekraal when the accident happened.

“At this stage it is still unconfirmed but we are looking at 35 injuries‚” said City of Cape Town traffic spokesman Richard Coleman.

Traffic had been diverted to the N1 and the R304‚ Coleman said.

