South Africa

MultiChoice wrestling ad falls flat

11 June 2018 - 12:17 By Petru Saal
File photo.
File photo.
Image: AFP Relaxnews ©All rights reserved

MultiChoice has been reprimanded for screening a WWE promotional clip during family viewing time.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa received a complaint after the clip popped up on screen during a cricket match watched by a parent and two sons‚ aged three and seven.

The complaint said the wrestling was violent and inappropriate for children. “My kids have now been exposed to this violent content and my 3-year-old has started emulating what he sees on this advert.”

“He is a boy‚ and naturally he is inclined to want to repeat this kind of behaviour. My problem is that SuperSport is playing age restricted content on a family channel‚ during a family program. The latest incident happened on Thursday 25 January 2018. Channel 202 Supersport on DSTV premium.”

In an initial ruling‚ the commission noted that numerous research studies showed that children under the age of seven had difficulty distinguishing between the reality portrayed by television and the reality of everyday life. Children also tended to emulate acts they saw on television.

Men's 'fat burn' products claim 'misleading'

The Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa (ASA) has instructed its members to reject advertising for Herbex Fat Burn for Men products.
News
10 days ago

KFC won't have to 'Stop it': ASA rules in favour of ad

“Stop it!” a complainant pleaded when he complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about a KFC television commercial.
News
14 days ago

However‚ the adjudicator was of the opinion that the footage was not excessively violent and said that parents could afterwards explain to their children the nature of wrestling matches and how the moves should not be taken seriously or imitated. The complaint was not upheld but MultiChoice was warned that stricter action would be taken if a similar complaint was received in future.

“Wow! What a disappointing response from BCCSA. It sounds like the commissioner is more concerned about the broadcaster’s right to advertise and push their content‚ even if it is unsuitable for young viewers‚ than the fact that a 16 age restricted show is being advertised on a channel that purports to be suitable for family viewing‚” was the parent’s response.

The ruling was appealed and in a second finding‚ it was found that the footage contained violent material unsuitable for young children who were watching a family programme during family viewing time under parental supervision.

The broadcaster received a reprimand.

Most read

  1. 'Teacher abuse is escalating': Sadtu on recent attack by pupils South Africa
  2. Human Rights Commission 'halted probe' into Zille tweet South Africa
  3. Bail relaxed for men linked to Cape Town nightclub protection racket South Africa
  4. Shocking video of men beating, stabbing seal pup condemned South Africa
  5. Pupils sent home after Mpumalanga school torched South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump, Kim sign ‘very important’ document
Smart driver outmanoeuvres armed robbers
X