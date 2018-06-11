MultiChoice wrestling ad falls flat
MultiChoice has been reprimanded for screening a WWE promotional clip during family viewing time.
The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa received a complaint after the clip popped up on screen during a cricket match watched by a parent and two sons‚ aged three and seven.
The complaint said the wrestling was violent and inappropriate for children. “My kids have now been exposed to this violent content and my 3-year-old has started emulating what he sees on this advert.”
“He is a boy‚ and naturally he is inclined to want to repeat this kind of behaviour. My problem is that SuperSport is playing age restricted content on a family channel‚ during a family program. The latest incident happened on Thursday 25 January 2018. Channel 202 Supersport on DSTV premium.”
In an initial ruling‚ the commission noted that numerous research studies showed that children under the age of seven had difficulty distinguishing between the reality portrayed by television and the reality of everyday life. Children also tended to emulate acts they saw on television.
However‚ the adjudicator was of the opinion that the footage was not excessively violent and said that parents could afterwards explain to their children the nature of wrestling matches and how the moves should not be taken seriously or imitated. The complaint was not upheld but MultiChoice was warned that stricter action would be taken if a similar complaint was received in future.
“Wow! What a disappointing response from BCCSA. It sounds like the commissioner is more concerned about the broadcaster’s right to advertise and push their content‚ even if it is unsuitable for young viewers‚ than the fact that a 16 age restricted show is being advertised on a channel that purports to be suitable for family viewing‚” was the parent’s response.
The ruling was appealed and in a second finding‚ it was found that the footage contained violent material unsuitable for young children who were watching a family programme during family viewing time under parental supervision.
The broadcaster received a reprimand.