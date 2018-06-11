MultiChoice has been reprimanded for screening a WWE promotional clip during family viewing time.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa received a complaint after the clip popped up on screen during a cricket match watched by a parent and two sons‚ aged three and seven.

The complaint said the wrestling was violent and inappropriate for children. “My kids have now been exposed to this violent content and my 3-year-old has started emulating what he sees on this advert.”

“He is a boy‚ and naturally he is inclined to want to repeat this kind of behaviour. My problem is that SuperSport is playing age restricted content on a family channel‚ during a family program. The latest incident happened on Thursday 25 January 2018. Channel 202 Supersport on DSTV premium.”

In an initial ruling‚ the commission noted that numerous research studies showed that children under the age of seven had difficulty distinguishing between the reality portrayed by television and the reality of everyday life. Children also tended to emulate acts they saw on television.