Police probe murder-suicide in Cape Town

A former law enforcement volunteer allegedly shot dead a woman in her 30s and then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide in Cape Town on Monday.

Richard Bosman‚ executive director for safety and security in the ‚city said two people died in the shooting at Lotus River‚ Grassy Park.

“We are shocked and saddened by these events and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victims‚” he said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said that a case of murder and a death inquest had been opened for investigation.

“According to available information‚ a 32-year-old man shot and fatally wounded a woman in her 30s. He then shot himself‚” she said.

Bosman said that the alleged shooter had previously been involved with the city’s volunteer law enforcement auxiliary service.

“The reservist programme required members to complete a minimum of 16 hours of service per month. The former auxiliary officer had not conducted any duties in this capacity for at least six months and was thus no longer considered an active member‚” he said.