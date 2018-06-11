Residents tore down a shack belonging to an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo and his wife in Siyahlala informal settlement‚ Khayelitsha‚ on Saturday.

Community leader Bongiwe Keta tried to restrain some residents who took away corrugated iron sheets‚ poles and wooden planks.

She told them to leave the couple’s belongings beside the place where their shack stood.

But after the community leaders left the scene‚ residents looted two beds‚ a table‚ blankets‚ plywoods‚ and corrugated iron sheets and left the spot where the shack stood empty.

Yasser Yala‚ 55‚ said: “People destroyed my shack and took everything. They say they don’t want a kwere kwere [derogatory word for a foreigner] to stay here‚” he said.

Yala said he still wanted to stay in Siyahlala.

“The committee [of community leaders] says I’m not safe because residents may burn my shack while I’m asleep‚ but I’m not scared to return and stay here‚” said Yala.

Currently‚ he said‚ he rents a house for R2‚500 a month in L section‚ Site B‚ Khayelitsha.

“I also want to have my own land where I won’t have to pay rent‚” said Yala‚ who works for Uber.