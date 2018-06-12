A search is under way for a fifth miner missing since Monday‚ following the discovery that four of his colleagues had died after entering an abandoned part of a Sibanye-Stillwater mine.

The mine said on Tuesday that rescue teams had located the deceased body of the fourth missing employee in an abandoned stope ore pass at its Kloof Ikamva shaft‚ after working through the night to locate and retrieve the employee.

Thabisile Phumo‚ head of stakeholder engagement: SA region‚ said: "The search for the fifth employee continues and further updates will be issued when more information becomes available."

The mine said the five employees had entered an abandoned working area. "A thorough investigation will be undertaken into the incident."

Sibanye-Stillwater expressed its condolences to the family members‚ friends and colleagues of the four miners.