Johannesburg Water plans to spend R21-million installing “VIP toilets” at informal settlements in the southern parts of the city.

Nico de Jager‚ Joburg MMC for environment and infrastructure services‚ said on Thursday that the target for this financial year was to install 2‚290 Ventilated Improved Pit (VIP) toilets in various informal settlements around the city.

Johannesburg Water has started installing 400 of them in Drieziek Ext 5 and will be moving to Lawley to install 500‚ 420 in Meriting and ablution blocks in the Zamimpilo informal settlement.

“These VIP toilets will be replacing the old chemical toilets that the residents were using‚ where they shared one chemical toilet amongst seven households. These chemical toilets needed to be de-sludged on a daily basis‚ they did not have ventilation and were not easy to use for children‚” he said.