The president of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa‚ Andrew Chirwa‚ says Thursday's industrial action at Eskom operations across the country is just a warning of what is to come.

Members of Numsa‚ the National Union of Mineworkers and trade union Solidarity are protesting against a wage freeze.

Addressing protesters at a picket at Eskom's headquarters in Johannesburg‚ Chirwa criticised Eskom for telling workers it does not have money for a wage increase yet it is able to afford lawyers in an effort to secure a court interdict.

"They have not learned their lesson. In Marikana there was a court interdict but it failed. There were many strikes where there were court interdicts but they failed. The court interdict cannot give workers a guaranteed increase...‚" Chirwa said.

"If the negotiations fail‚ it is upon you to take action in your own hands."