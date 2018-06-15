South Africa

Cape Town hopes gas will help it bypass Eskom

15 June 2018 - 09:45 By Dave Chambers
City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says the aim is to generate at least 300MW of electricity from natural gas or cleaner supply options by 2020
City of Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says the aim is to generate at least 300MW of electricity from natural gas or cleaner supply options by 2020
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Leanne Stander. File photo.

If the return of load-shedding took the wind out of your sails‚ Cape Town has a plan to reinflate them with gas.

The city council is spending almost R13-million assessing the viability of a natural gas distribution network‚ including converting existing power plants to run on gas.

The study is being funded by the US Trade and Development Agency‚ and is due to be completed by early 2019.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said on Friday that Cape Town wanted to pioneer a new approach for the role of cities in supplying energy.

“It is our intention to play a greater role in fostering a dynamic energy market‚ and this study will help us understand the role that gas can play in supporting such a market‚” she said.

“It is clear that gas can play a complementary role to renewables in helping us balance the load and reduce our carbon emissions.”

US consul-general Virginia Blaser‚ who signed the feasibility study agreement with De Lille‚ said it was part of a long-term partnership with the Western Cape and Cape Town‚ aimed at driving economic growth.

“I’m proud Americans are working with South Africans to find innovations‚ resources‚ and opportunities toward creative solutions in the region‚” she said.

The City of Cape Town aims to generate at least 300MW of electricity from natural gas or cleaner supply options by 2020‚ and decided last year to divest from fossil fuel assets and companies in favour of greener investments.

“We have also taken the minister of energy and the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to court to fight for our right to procure clean energy directly from independent power producers‚” said De Lille.

The gas study will be done by Featherwood Capital‚ which De Lille said had extensive knowledge of the North American and international liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas industries‚ as well as the natural gas transportation and distribution markets.

READ MORE

City Power warns of possible load-shedding

City Power warned on Thursday evening that it might have to resort to load-shedding due to “constrained” power supply.
News
22 hours ago

Six Eskom power plants affected by labour action

Electricity production has been hit by Thursday's protest action against a wage freeze imposed by Eskom management‚ a National Union of Mineworkers ...
News
1 day ago

Radebe has big ambitions for energy investment

Energy Minister Jeff Radebe wants at least a quarter - or $25bn - of the $100bn target for investment set by President Cyril Ramaphosa to come from ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Trump slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation World
  2. A whale of a time: Plastic sculpture to entice visitors to Durban whale festival South Africa
  3. Eskom's 0% 'Thatcherism at its best'‚ say unions South Africa
  4. Land expropriation? Not so fast‚ says Solidarity South Africa
  5. Love rat who tried to kill wife in parachute plot gets life sentence South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X