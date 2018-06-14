City Power warns of possible load-shedding

City Power warned on Thursday evening that it might have to resort to load-shedding due to “constrained” power supply.

It said the generation and distribution of electricity across Eskom’s network was constrained which might impact City Power’s capacity to supply electricity.

“Indications are that City Power may possibly activate Stage 2 load-shedding‚” it warned.

It said it would update its website with information as events unfolded.

“We urge all our customers to use electricity sparingly and to treat all installations as live to prevent unsafe incidents.

“Please refer to City Power website for the load shedding timetable in order to see when your area is likely to be affected.

“We will update our communication platforms as and when new information becomes available‚” the electricity provider said.