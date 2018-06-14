South Africa

City Power warns of possible load-shedding

14 June 2018 - 18:12 By Timeslive
City Power may possibly activate Stage 2 load-shedding.
City Power may possibly activate Stage 2 load-shedding.
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

City Power warned on Thursday evening that it might have to resort to load-shedding due to “constrained” power supply.

It said the generation and distribution of electricity across Eskom’s network was constrained which might impact City Power’s capacity to supply electricity.

“Indications are that City Power may possibly activate Stage 2 load-shedding‚” it warned.

It said it would update its website with information as events unfolded.

“We urge all our customers to use electricity sparingly and to treat all installations as live to prevent unsafe incidents.

“Please refer to City Power website for the load shedding timetable in order to see when your area is likely to be affected.

“We will update our communication platforms as and when new information becomes available‚” the electricity provider said.

READ MORE

Claims average Eskom employee earns R789k a year 'hogwash': union

The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) have rubbished claims that the average employee at Eskom earns R789‚000 per year.
Politics
17 hours ago

Eskom workers must not be punished because of looters: Cosatu

Law enforcement agencies should expedite the process of bringing to book all the culprits who are responsible for looting and mismanaging Eskom‚ says ...
News
16 hours ago

Eskom HQ power cut off‚ intimidation across South Africa's operations

Sparks are flying at Eskom‚ as protesting workers converge on the electricity utility's headquarters in Johannesburg - which "mysteriously" had its ...
News
12 hours ago

Zero percent a 'declaration of war'‚ Vavi tells Eskom

SA Federation of Trade Unions general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said on Thursday that Eskom could not expect workers to pay for the “looting” done by ...
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Load-shedding lifted after being in place for about two hours South Africa
  2. Two constables arrested after assaulted detainee dies South Africa
  3. Play it forward and WIN books Books
  4. Eskom commences stage 1 load-shedding South Africa
  5. Eskom warns of possibility of ‘controlled’ load-shedding amid strike South Africa

Latest Videos

Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
Recycling to be compulsory in Jozi from July 1 2018 – 5 thing you will have to ...
X