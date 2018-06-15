Firearm missing after attack on Pretoria police station
Sixteen people have been arrested after protesters stormed the Eesterust police station east of Pretoria on Thursday‚ police said on Friday.
Some of the arrests related to the rolling service delivery protest action in the area.
Gauteng police commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, said, "During a joint intelligence-driven operation premised on the 72-hour Reaction Plan‚ 12 suspects were arrested and successfully linked to the crime scene; while a 13th suspect was arrested for possession of dagga‚ and an additional 3 for possession of stolen property relating to items possibly stolen when criminals looted shops during the service delivery protest on Wednesday."
The commissioner said members from the provincial units‚ detectives‚ public order police‚ air wing‚ neighbouring clusters and stations‚ and Tshwane Metro Police Department "worked together to stamp the authority of the state and secured this breakthrough in less than 24 hours".
A computer set and plasma television have been recovered.
However‚ police are still in pursuit of the remaining suspects who stormed the police office‚ stealing a firearm.
De Lange said: "The operation will continue pending the recovery of the rest of the property stolen from the Eesterust Client Service Centre‚ and possibly more arrests. Police will work around the clock to ensure that all missing items are recovered‚ particularly the service firearm."
Residents in Eersterust took to the streets from Tuesday‚ blocking a road and burning tyres in a service delivery protest.
Dear All Let's please pray for Eersterust sincerely. Feeling very vulnerable, as anybody can be a target now. Houses are now being burnt down due to petrol bombs thrown into homes randomly. People are going crazy. God is greater then the enemy!!#Errsterust#ProtestAction— Zeenat Patel (@ZeenatPatel01) June 13, 2018
#Eesterust Police Chopper hovering over protesters as they continue to burn tyres and rubbish bins blocking the main road Hans Coverdale. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/G5GyPGlx8Y— Sipho Stuurman (@Sipho_Stuurman) June 15, 2018
#Eersterust I don’t understand blocking of roads & stoning motorists when comes to service delivery protests. What’s your complaints got to do with motorists? You elected the government take to them not the motorists that too stupid to say the least. #ServiceDeliveryProtest— Theodore Jacobs (@Theodore_928) June 13, 2018
Pretoria - #ProtestAction RT @Jayleyds Situation in Eersterust 😔😭😭😭 it's totally locked down. All 6 entrances are block @SABCNewsOnline @CityofTshwane @TrafficSA pic.twitter.com/weFpUz4FAd— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) June 13, 2018