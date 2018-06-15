Sixteen people have been arrested after protesters stormed the Eesterust police station east of Pretoria on Thursday‚ police said on Friday.

Some of the arrests related to the rolling service delivery protest action in the area.

Gauteng police commissioner‚ Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, said, "During a joint intelligence-driven operation premised on the 72-hour Reaction Plan‚ 12 suspects were arrested and successfully linked to the crime scene; while a 13th suspect was arrested for possession of dagga‚ and an additional 3 for possession of stolen property relating to items possibly stolen when criminals looted shops during the service delivery protest on Wednesday."

The commissioner said members from the provincial units‚ detectives‚ public order police‚ air wing‚ neighbouring clusters and stations‚ and Tshwane Metro Police Department "worked together to stamp the authority of the state and secured this breakthrough in less than 24 hours".

A computer set and plasma television have been recovered.

However‚ police are still in pursuit of the remaining suspects who stormed the police office‚ stealing a firearm.

De Lange said: "The operation will continue pending the recovery of the rest of the property stolen from the Eesterust Client Service Centre‚ and possibly more arrests. Police will work around the clock to ensure that all missing items are recovered‚ particularly the service firearm."

Residents in Eersterust took to the streets from Tuesday‚ blocking a road and burning tyres in a service delivery protest.