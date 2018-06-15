South Africa

Load-shedding is over...for today

15 June 2018 - 20:19 By Nico Gous
The power utility encouraged South Africans on its Facebook page to help keep the power system stable.
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

Eskom lifted stage 1 load shedding on Friday evening at 7:16pm.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe tweeted: “Please note that the restoration of power supply might take a little longer in some municipalities.”

“Please continue to use electricity sparingly and to switch off non-essential appliances.”

Eskom confirmed that load-shedding was under way earlier on Friday across the country due to acts of “intimidation and sabotage” at some of its power stations.

Phasiwe tweeted just before noon: “Eskom will implement stage 1 load-shedding from 11:30 until 21:00 due to multiple trips of its power generation units.

“Acts of intimidation and sabotage continue today at some of Eskom’s power stations‚ a move that has begun to threaten the security of power supply. Eskom will continue to provide regular updates about the state of the power system through various media platforms.”

The parastatal commenced with stage 1 load-shedding on Thursday just before 6pm‚ citing incidents of “sabotage” at some of its power stations during a one-day strike by employees over wages. 

