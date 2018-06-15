South Africa

Washing machine war has complex in a froth

15 June 2018 - 09:00 By Katharine Child
Blind Roodepoort resident Melusi Ncala never thought he would spend two years in a legal spat with the body corporate over a washing machine in a common area.
Blind Roodepoort resident Melusi Ncala never thought he would spend two years in a legal spat with the body corporate over a washing machine in a common area.
Image: Supplied

Melusi Ncala was the first person in his family to be able to afford a home for himself and his 12-year-old sister‚ who has been in his care since his mom died.

But Ncala‚ who is blind‚ never thought he would spend two years in a legal spat with the Roodepoort estate’s trustees after he placed his washing machine in a common area to make it easier to get to the washing line. He claims the agent who sold him the unit told him the area would belong to him.

Ncala also claims he was unable to read any notices sent by the body corporate‚ because they were not in Braille.

But the body corporate of the Park Avenue complex has lawyered up‚ asking him to follow the rules and not to take ownership of the common space in the complex. Mediation at the Human Rights Commission failed last month.

The lawyers acting for the complex told the commission they felt Ncala was “abusing” his disability. They say the laundry area is not part of Ncala’s section and cannot be used exclusively by him.

Most read

  1. Trump slaps tariffs on China, triggering swift retaliation World
  2. A whale of a time: Plastic sculpture to entice visitors to Durban whale festival South Africa
  3. Eskom's 0% 'Thatcherism at its best'‚ say unions South Africa
  4. Land expropriation? Not so fast‚ says Solidarity South Africa
  5. Love rat who tried to kill wife in parachute plot gets life sentence South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X