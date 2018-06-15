Washing machine war has complex in a froth

Melusi Ncala was the first person in his family to be able to afford a home for himself and his 12-year-old sister‚ who has been in his care since his mom died.

But Ncala‚ who is blind‚ never thought he would spend two years in a legal spat with the Roodepoort estate’s trustees after he placed his washing machine in a common area to make it easier to get to the washing line. He claims the agent who sold him the unit told him the area would belong to him.

Ncala also claims he was unable to read any notices sent by the body corporate‚ because they were not in Braille.

But the body corporate of the Park Avenue complex has lawyered up‚ asking him to follow the rules and not to take ownership of the common space in the complex. Mediation at the Human Rights Commission failed last month.

The lawyers acting for the complex told the commission they felt Ncala was “abusing” his disability. They say the laundry area is not part of Ncala’s section and cannot be used exclusively by him.