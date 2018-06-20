South Africa

More charges for man accused of fatal Durban hijacking

20 June 2018 - 11:42 By Jeff Wicks
The scene at the KwaMashu men’s hostel where police shot and killed two men allegedly linked to the murder of Kelly Chetty during a botched hijacking on May 31, 2018.
The scene at the KwaMashu men’s hostel where police shot and killed two men allegedly linked to the murder of Kelly Chetty during a botched hijacking on May 31, 2018.
Image: South African Police Service

The only surviving member of a gang of men alleged to have murdered Kelly Chetty in a botched hijacking in Avoca two weeks ago made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

30-year-old Sphamandla Buthelezi‚ of KwaMashu men’s hostel‚ was arrested the day after Chetty was slain.

Two of his alleged accomplices were killed in a shootout with police in KwaMashu‚ with a wounded Buthelezi nabbed when he arrived at a clinic seeking help for a gunshot wound.

He cut a downcast figure as he stood in the dock before Magistrate Mohamed Motala‚ his right arm - fractured by a policeman’s bullet - in a cast.

Facing charges of aggravated robbery‚ attempted aggravated robbery and murder‚ Buthelezi‚ abandoned any bid to be released on bail.

The court heard that charges of attempted murder‚ borne out of his alleged shootout with police‚ would be added to the docket. Furthermore‚ he may face murder charges relating to the deaths of his two alleged compatriots.

A bloodied Chetty was found by medics slumped in his car. It was thought that he had stopped to buy fruit from a roadside shop when he was attacked and shot in the chest.

The state will allege that Buthelezi and two others had robbed a roadside shop and had then attempted to hijack Chetty.

His son and daughter witnessed their father being shot‚ and although shaken‚ were uninjured. The gang later hijacked another car after shooting and fled.

Buthelezi was remanded in custody and will appear in court on July 26.

READ MORE:

Third suspect arrested after man shot dead in front of kids

A third man thought to have had a hand in the murder of Kelly Chetty during a botched hijacking was arrested at a Durban clinic on Friday.
News
18 days ago

Police shoot two 'hijackers' who allegedly killed dad in front of kids

Police have shot and killed two men thought to be linked to a botched hijacking that claimed the life of Kelly Chetty in Avoca in Durban on Thursday ...
News
19 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Think your handbag is safe under the table? Think again South Africa
  2. Name-dropper! Character assassin! Insults fly at Jason Rohde trial South Africa
  3. Crowdfunding helps SA mum undergo life-saving surgery in UK South Africa
  4. Man accused of Siam Lee's murder granted bail South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X