The only surviving member of a gang of men alleged to have murdered Kelly Chetty in a botched hijacking in Avoca two weeks ago made a brief appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

30-year-old Sphamandla Buthelezi‚ of KwaMashu men’s hostel‚ was arrested the day after Chetty was slain.

Two of his alleged accomplices were killed in a shootout with police in KwaMashu‚ with a wounded Buthelezi nabbed when he arrived at a clinic seeking help for a gunshot wound.

He cut a downcast figure as he stood in the dock before Magistrate Mohamed Motala‚ his right arm - fractured by a policeman’s bullet - in a cast.

Facing charges of aggravated robbery‚ attempted aggravated robbery and murder‚ Buthelezi‚ abandoned any bid to be released on bail.

The court heard that charges of attempted murder‚ borne out of his alleged shootout with police‚ would be added to the docket. Furthermore‚ he may face murder charges relating to the deaths of his two alleged compatriots.

A bloodied Chetty was found by medics slumped in his car. It was thought that he had stopped to buy fruit from a roadside shop when he was attacked and shot in the chest.

The state will allege that Buthelezi and two others had robbed a roadside shop and had then attempted to hijack Chetty.

His son and daughter witnessed their father being shot‚ and although shaken‚ were uninjured. The gang later hijacked another car after shooting and fled.

Buthelezi was remanded in custody and will appear in court on July 26.